Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a 2-run homer and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Ohtani wasted no time making an impact Tuesday. He took a hanging breaking ball from Clarke Schmidt and sent it out over the right field wall in a hurry to give the Angels a 2-0 lead. It was his fourth home run of the season and put him up to 11 RBI. The 28-year-old has been seeing the ball well over the first few weeks and is now slashing .300/.382/.533 to go with a 0.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and a 27:13 K:BB through 21 innings.