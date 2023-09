Ohtani (oblique) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Seattle, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani has now missed 10 straight starts with right oblique discomfort. The Angels are off Thursday before beginning a homestand Friday. If Ohtani isn't able to play by that point, you've got to think the team will consider shutting him down. The two-way superstar, of course, is dealing with a torn UCL in his right elbow in addition to the oblique issue.