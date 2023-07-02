Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

After clobbering 15 home runs over 27 games in June, Ohtani began July with an 0-for-4 effort. He was right back to his slugging ways in his second game of the month, tacking on an insurance run with his eighth-inning blast. He leads the majors with 31 long balls while maintaining a stellar .306/.390/.670 slash line with 68 RBI, 61 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 84 contests. While he's dealt with a cracked fingernail over the last week, the two-way star is expected to take his next turn on the mound Tuesday versus the Padres.