Ohtani (1-0) earned the win Monday after holding the Rangers to four runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out nine across five innings. At the plate, Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and three runs scored.

Making his first start on the road this season, Ohtani got off to a shaky first inning that was highlighted by a three-run home run by Nate Lowe, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by David Dahl. Ohtani has struggled with command this season, including first-pitch strike percentage, registering under 50 percent while tallying 13 walks in 13.2 innings. The two-way player helped his own cause in the second inning by hitting a two-run double and eventually scoring a game-tying run. From there, Ohtani regained his confidence on the mound, blanking the Rangers the rest of the way. His success continued at the plate as well, including a bunt and a run scored in the sixth. It was only the second time in Ohtani's MLB career that he both pitched and hit during a game. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old made history by becoming the first player since Babe Ruth in 1921 to start a game on the mound while also leading the MLB in home runs. Ohtani will look to continue his success at home Monday against the Rays.