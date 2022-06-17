Ohtani (5-4) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six over six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday versus the Mariners. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Ohtani turned in his sixth quality start of the season in 11 outings. The two-way star has allowed just one run in his last 13 innings on the mound, and he's gone 16-for-43 (.372) during an 11-game hitting streak. For the season, he's pitched to a 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB in 60.1 innings, and he's now batting .263/.337/.486 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 42 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 63 games as a hitter.