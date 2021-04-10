Ohtani (finger) played long toss in the outfield Friday and doesn't expect his absence from the mound to be lengthy, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani has already been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to a blister on his pitching hand, but it appears the issue won't set him back from taking the mound for long. The right-handed hurler indicated that he expects to throw relatively soon, and he hasn't had any problems swinging the bat, going 3-for-10 with five RBI over his past two games.