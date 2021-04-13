Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

Ohtani's two-run double in the seventh inning had an exit velocity of 119 mph. As Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com notes, Ohtani is just the fifth player to reach 119 mph since Statcast was introduced in 2015. The other four: Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Nelson Cruz. A blister on Ohtani's right middle finger is keeping the two-way star off the mound in games, but Bollinger reports the Angels are hopeful Ohtani will be able to pitch by early next week.