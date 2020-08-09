Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Texas.
Ohtani led off the sixth inning with a double and later came around to score. For the season, five of his seven hits have gone for extra bases. The 26-year-old owns a .171/.227/.439 slash line in 44 plate appearances.
