Ohtani (illness) will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Ohtani was withheld from the starting nine in Monday's 2-1 loss after he exited his early in his start during Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Tigers due to a stomach bug, but the two-way superstar looks like he'll made a full recovery from the ailment. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Ohtani has already been cleared to make his next start as a pitcher Saturday in Toronto, so he should serve as the Angels' DH for the next four games unless interim manager Phil Nevin elects to give him a breather.