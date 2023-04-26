Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Ohtani reached base in the fifth via a fielder's choice and wound up stealing second and third but would not score. It was a quiet day for him otherwise, and he's now slashing .253/.327/.460 with five homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs and a 10:24 BB:K over 98 plate appearances.