Ohtani (oblique) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani reportedly wanted to play Tuesday, but manager Phil Nevin opted to keep him on the bench while the team continues to evaluate his oblique injury. A torn UCL in Ohtani's right elbow has already ended his ability to pitch for the rest of the season, and test results on his oblique will determine how long he will be held out of the lineup.