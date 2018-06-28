Cole was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Cole had his contract selected and was officially added to the Angels' 40-man roster prior to Thursday's series finale in Boston. The right-hander had been serving as a multi-inning reliever for the Bees this season, logging a 4.53 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 55:22 K:BB over 47.2 innings. He will likely take on a similar role with Los Angeles during his time with the big-league team.