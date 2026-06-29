Angels' Travis d'Arnaud: Cleared to catch bullpen sessions

D'Arnaud (foot) was able to catch from a pitching machine Sunday and has continued to do swinging and throwing in his workouts, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud is doing nearly every baseball activity except for running, which is the main hurdle he'll need to clear in his recovery from right foot plantar fasciitis before the Angels send him out for a rehab assignment. The veteran backstop has been on the injured list since May 7 due to the injury and appears unlikely to make it back until after the All-Star break.