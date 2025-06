D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

While all three knocks were singles, it was still another strong performance from d'Arnaud. The veteran catcher has been steady work behind Logan O'Hoppe over the last few weeks and has responded by batting .310 (9-for-29) since May 18 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI.