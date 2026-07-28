Angels' Vaughn Grissom: Homers in three-hit effort

Grissom went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 6-4 loss to Houston.

Grissom poked an RBI single into right field in the first inning before clobbering a solo homer to left-center field in the third frame. He added another single in the fifth inning, marking the infielder's fourth game with at least three hits this season. The 25-year-old has heated up with an .878 OPS in July, bringing his season slash line to .259/.325/.411 with seven homers, 43 RBI and 26 runs scored across 66 contests.