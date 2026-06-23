Angels' Vaughn Grissom: May be headed for platoon role

Grissom is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Grissom will be excluded from the starting nine for the third time in four games, with each of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. With Jorge Soler (oblique) making an unexpected return from the injured list Monday, the Angels now have one fewer spot in the lineup available, and Grissom looks like he could find himself on the bench more often than not. Grissom could end up settling into the short side of a platoon with either Nolan Schanuel or Donovan Walton, the latter of whom has produced a .927 OPS since getting called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22 to earn himself a steady role.