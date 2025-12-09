The Angels acquired Grissom from the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Isaiah Jackson, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Grissom had a forgettable tenure in Boston after being sent there from Atlanta in the Chris Sale trade. He slashed only .190/.246/.219 with zero home runs over 31 games during the 2024 season before spending all of 2025 at Triple-A Worcester, where he slashed .270/.342/.441 with 13 home runs. Grissom -- who will turn just 25 in January -- is out of minor-league options and will get a fresh start with the Angels. Most of Grissom's experience has come in the middle infield, but he's also handled third base, first base and left field.