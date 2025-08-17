Mederos is slated to start Monday's game against the Reds in Anaheim.

Mederos will receive a second turn through the rotation, despite an underwhelming performance in his first career big-league start this past Tuesday. The right-hander took a no-decision against the Dodgers, covering four innings and striking out three batters while allowing three hits and three walks. Mederos will tentatively line up for a two-start week, but a poor showing against the Reds could prompt the Angels to go in a different direction the next time his turn comes up Sunday versus the Cubs.