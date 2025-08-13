Mederos allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Mederos gave up all three runs over the first two innings before settling in. He threw just 43 of 72 pitches for strikes, though he was pitching on short rest after taking the mound for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Mederos has a 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB across eight innings in the majors this year. This was his first big-league start, and it looks like the Angels may give him a longer look in the rotation. He is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Reds next week should he get another turn.