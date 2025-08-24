The Angels placed Mederos on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.

Mederos made his third start of the season in Saturday's 12-1 loss to the Cubs and was the pitcher of record after yielding six earned runs on four hits and two walks across four innings. Following the game, Mederos told Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register that his shoulder felt off toward the end of his start, and the Angels decided to deactivate him while they look to glean more information about the injury. Mederos is expected to undergo an MRI in the coming days before the Angels provide a potential timeline for his return. Caden Dana delivered a 13-strikeout gem in his most recent start with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and could be a top candidate to step in for Mederos the next time his turn in the rotation comes up.