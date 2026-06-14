Angels' Wade Meckler: Going to be fine after early exit

Meckler (head) is expected to be fine after exiting Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Rays in the fifth inning, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Meckler ran into the center field wall while trying to track down a fly ball off the bat of Ben Williamson in the top of the fourth inning, which ultimately went over his head for a home run. Meckler hit his head in the process, and he was removed from the game an inning later out of precaution. The outfielder can be considered day-to-day for the time being ahead of Monday's series opener on the road against the Diamondbacks.