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Angels' Wade Meckler: On bench against lefty

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Meckler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday when Josh Lowe was demoted in a corresponding move, Meckler started in left field in the first two games of the series with Texas, going 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. Though he'll be on the bench Sunday against Rangers southpaw MacKenzie Gore, Meckler's solid pair of performances following his call-up could allow him to hold down a strong-side platoon role in the short term.

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