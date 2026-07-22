Angels' Wade Meckler: Playing time on downturn

Meckler will start in left field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Meckler is back in the starting nine for the series finale, but he appears to have firmly moved into a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role following Mike Trout's return from the injured list earlier this month. With Trout stepping back in as the everyday center fielder, Josh Lowe has been prioritized in left field ahead of Meckler, who was on the bench to start each of the last six contests. The drop in playing time is an unfortunate development for Meckler, who has held his own since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22 with a .302/.371/.411 slash line across 143 plate appearances.