Angels' Wade Meckler: Slated to be called up

Meckler is starting in left field and batting sixth for the Angels in Friday's game against the Rangers, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Official moves have yet to be announced, but Meckler's presence in the starting lineup -- along with Donovan Walton -- indicates that the Angels will make some moves to open up spots on the 26-man roster prior to Friday's game. Meckler has spent the majority of the 2026 season with Double-A Rocket City, where he is slashing .343/.449/.525 with six steals, four home runs and 12 RBI across 119 plate appearances. He last saw major-league action in 2023 with the Giants, when he went 13-for-56 (.232) with four RBI and six runs scored.