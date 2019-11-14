Play

Anthony Rendon: Declines qualifying offer

Rendon rejected a qualifying offer from the Nationals on Thursday, making him a free agent, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The finalist for the National League MVP will likely receive much more than the one-year, $17.8 million price tag associated with the qualifying offer, so it isn't surprising to see Rendon enter free agency. The Nationals will receive draft-pick compensation if Rendon signs elsewhere, but the market for the 29-year-old should still be appealing.

