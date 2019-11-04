Play

Anthony Rendon: Gets qualifying offer

Rendon received a qualifying offer from Washington on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Rendon is due to make far more than the one-year, $17.8 million that the qualifying offer entails. The team who signs him will now have to give up a draft pick, with the Nationals set to receive draft-pick compensation, though that won't dull the star third baseman's market by a meaningful amount.

