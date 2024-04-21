Blubaugh has allowed one earned run across 11.1 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Blubaugh began the 2024 season with Double-A Corpus Christi but was promoted to Sugar Land after just one start. Since reaching the highest level of the minors, he's prevented runs effectively while also posting an impressive 14:3 K:BB. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that Blubaugh has caught the attention of the organization due to his improved control and 1.5 mph uptick in velocity. Blubaugh hasn't gotten much attention as a prospect, but he could be a candidate for his big-league debut in 2024 if a need emerges in the Houston rotation.