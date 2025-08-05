The Astros recalled Blubaugh from Triple-A Sugar Land, and he could pitch behind opener Steven Okert against the Marlins on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander joined the Astros as a member of the taxi squad Monday and has now joined the 26-man roster. Blubaugh's lone MLB appearance this year was a start in late April, and he gave up seven runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts over four innings.