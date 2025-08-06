Blubaugh (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings Tuesday, striking out five and earning a win over Miami.

Blubaugh entered the game in the third inning after Steven Okert and Kaleb Ort combined to allow one run in the first two frames. It was Blubaugh's second career MLB appearance and first since April 30. He coughed up a pair of solo homers to Jakob Marsee and Eric Wagaman but otherwise looked solid. It's unclear if Blubaugh will see more action with the big club or head back to Triple-A Sugar Land. He's produced a 4.00 ERA and an 11:2 K:BB over nine MLB innings.