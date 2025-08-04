Blubaugh has joined the Astros' taxi squad in Miami and could be recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros don't have starting pitchers listed for Tuesday's or Wednesday's games versus the Marlins, although Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start one of those contests. Blubaugh is an option to start the other game, or he could be bullpen protection for Arrighetti, who will be making his first start in the majors since April. In one spot start with Houston earlier this season, Blubaugh allowed two runs with six strikeouts over four frames.