Blubaugh is slated to start Saturday's game against the Angels in Anaheim, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The rookie right-hander has handled a versatile role for the Astros down the stretch, as he'll be making his second start in September after having yet to yield a run while striking out 17 and scattering five hits and four walks across 14 innings. Though he'll be taking the hill Saturday on six days' rest, Blubaugh may not be stretched out enough to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. Most likely, the Astros will plan for an abbreviated start for Blubaugh before turning to a slew of higher-leverage bullpen arms to close out the contest as Houston looks to remain alive in the AL wild-card race.