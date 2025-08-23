Houston recalled Blubaugh from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blubaugh has made two big-league appearances (one of which was a start) totaling nine innings so far in his debut MLB campaign, giving up four runs on eight hits with an 11:2 K:BB. His numbers haven't been great at Sugar Land, as he's registered a 5.27 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 101: 58 K:BB across 99 frames, but the Astros will look to the right-hander for some pitching depth while he's up with the team. The Astros don't have an immediate opening in their rotation, and Luis Garcia (elbow) is nearing a return from the injured list, so Blubaugh figures to work as a long reliever with the big-league club.