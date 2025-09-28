Blubaugh allowed a hit and four walks while striking out two over four scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Blubaugh threw just 35 of 70 pitches for strikes, but the Angels weren't able to take advantage. He kept runs off the board in his last eight appearances, spanning 19 innings in which he had a 20:8 K:BB. The 25-year-old posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 42 innings across 11 appearances (three starts) in his first taste of major-league action, which is much more impressive than his 5.27 ERA and 101:58 K:BB over 99 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land this year.