Astros' Alex Bregman: Another day, another homer

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Bregman provided all the runs the Astros could muster Friday with a lineup devoid of Carlos Correa (back), Yulieski Gurriel (personal) and George Springer (rest). Bregman filled in for Springer as the leadoff hitter and blasted his fourth homer in the last five games and 10th during the month of June. The 24-year-old third baseman's slugging .702 in June, with 20 of his 32 hits going for extra bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories