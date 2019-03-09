Astros' Alex Bregman: Back in action at DH
Bregman (back) will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and will bat third in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros had held Bregman out of action the past two days after he experienced back stiffness during his appearance in Wednesday's exhibition versus the Marlins. He'll be eased back into the starting nine in a non-defensive role but should reprise his normal duties at third base within the next few days.
