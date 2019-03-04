Astros' Alex Bregman: Back in action

Bregman (elbow) is in the lineup for Monday's spring game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman was held out of Sunday's contest after being struck by a pitch on the elbow the previous day, but he will be able to return to action after missing just the lone game. Bregman will man the hot corner and hit third in the Astros' batting order Monday.

