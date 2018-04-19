Astros' Alex Bregman: Back in lineup Thursday
Bregman will be back in the lineup Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman was given the night off Wednesday as a way to reboot a dormant bat. Since the first four-hit game of his career April 11 against the Twins, the young third baseman had gone 3-for-21. Manager A.J. Hinch had also dropped him from second to fifth in the batting order Tuesday, so the manager is trying to get him on track. Bregman is hitting .214 through 18 games.
