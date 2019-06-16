Astros' Alex Bregman: Bats leadoff Saturday

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Bregman served as Houston's leadoff hitter for a second straight game, as manager AJ Hinch rotates various players in that spot while George Springer (hamstring) is on the injured list. Bregman is a pure hitter who will thrive at any spot in the order and has driven in four runs over the two games. He leads the Astros with 48 RBI.

