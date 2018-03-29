Astros' Alex Bregman: Batting second Thursday

Bregman will start at third base and hit second in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bregman opened last season as the club's No. 2 hitter, but a slow start at the dish eventually dropped him to the lower third of the lineup. Manager A.J. Hinch moved the infielder back up to the two hole in mid-August once Bregman started to heat up at the plate, and the 23-year-old never relinquished that spot after continuing to produce during Houston's run to the World Series. Without the World Baseball Classic occupying most his training time this spring, Bregman should enter the 2018 campaign fresher than he did a season ago, which should aid his chances of a breakout.