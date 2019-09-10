Astros' Alex Bregman: Belts 35th homer

Bregman went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk Monday in the Astros' 15-0 win over the Athletics.

Bregman turned in one of the more muted box-score lines among Houston hitters in the 21-1 victory over the Mariners on Sunday, but he played a more prominent part in the Astros' second straight blowout win. His 35th home run of the season was one of seven the Astros slugged on the night, with five of those coming off Oakland starter Mike Fiers. Dating back to the beginning of August, Bregman is slashing .414/.497/.781 in 151 plate appearances, with his 235 wRC+ over that stretch leading all qualified hitters in the majors.