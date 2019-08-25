Astros' Alex Bregman: Blasts 32nd home run

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Bregman came through with the three-run shot during the third inning, which proved to be the difference in the contest. The 25-year-old is crushing the ball in August with a .405/.500/.824 slash line, six home runs and 26 RBI in 20 games.