Astros' Alex Bregman: Blasts grand slam

Bregman went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in a 9-1 victory against the Athletics on Tuesday.

The Astros were already ahead 4-0, but Bregman doubled the lead with one swing in the fourth. It was only his second homer of the year, but Bregman is hitting .302 with seven RBI, seven runs and two steals in 53 at-bats. Behind eight walks, he also owns a .397 on-base percentage and .869 OPS.