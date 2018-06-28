Astros' Alex Bregman: Blasts walkoff shot Wednesday

Bregman 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

He saved the best for last, launching a walkoff two-run homer off Jays closer Ryan Tepera in the bottom of the ninth inning. Bregman is absolutely locked in right now, going yard in three straight games to give him 14 home runs on the year, and he's hitting .309 (30-for-97) through 23 games in June with nine homers, 22 runs and 26 RBI.