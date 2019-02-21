Astros' Alex Bregman: Continues to build up activity

Bregman (elbow) took live batting practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The star third baseman continues to ramp up his activity quickly, as he just started throwing across the diamond Tuesday and hitting live batting practice Wednesday. As things stand now, the Astros hope to deploy Bregman back into games next weekend barring any setbacks. An exact return date will likely be formulated as he progresses through his workouts in the next few days.