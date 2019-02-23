Astros' Alex Bregman: Could play next weekend

Bregman (elbow) could return to game action next weekend if his progress continues, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in January but was always expected to be ready for Opening Day. As things stand, he could even withstand a minor setback and still likely have time to make the Opening Day lineup.

