Bregman (hamstring) could join the Astros for their upcoming road trip in hopes of returning from the injured list before it ends, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman was expected to miss at least three weeks after straining his right hamstring in mid-August. He'll hit that three-week mark a week Sept. 9, and the Astros' road trip runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 13, so he appears to be still on that schedule.