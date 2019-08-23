Astros' Alex Bregman: Cranks 31st homer

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Bregman slugged a two-run shot in the fourth inning to give the Astros the first lead of the game. He also singled in the sixth. The 25-year-old shortstop has now tied a career-best of 31 home runs while slashing .279/.407/.558 with 95 runs scored and 85 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories