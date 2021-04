Bregman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, four runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 16-2 rout of the Angels.

The third baseman helped chase Griffin Canning from the game in the third inning with a three-run blast. Bregman extended his hitting streak to four games, pushing his slash line through 14 contests to a dazzling .340/.407/.528 with three homers, nine runs and 12 RBI.