Astros' Alex Bregman: Day off vs. Blue Jays

Bregman is not in the starting lineup versus Toronto on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

As expected, manager A.J. Hinch decided to rest most of his starters after the club clinched the AL West following Oakland's loss to Seattle on Wednesday. J.D. Davis will start at third base while Bregman heads to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories