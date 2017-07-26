Astros' Alex Bregman: Day-to-day with hamstring injury

Manager A.J. Hinch reported Tuesday that Bregman is day-to-day with his hamstring injury, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman exited Tuesday's game early with right hamstring tightness but doesn't currently project to need a trip to the disabled list. It seems likely that the Astros will rest Bregman through their off day Thursday with the hopes of him returning to the lineup Friday against the Tigers.